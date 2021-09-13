Teen driver’s green light to finals

King James’s School pupil Greg King, 16, will take part in the Young Driver Challenge 2021 on October 2, having beaten off stiff competition from hundreds of other entries from across the country.

Greg said: “It’s amazing that I’ve made the final, I’m so pleased and really looking forward to it.

“I hope to have a few more lessons with Young Drivers - it’s both exciting and an important life-skill.

“You get straight on with learning how to handle a car and the instructors are very supportive and kind.

“It’s great fun and I know it’s going to help a lot when I’m 17 and get my provisional license so that I can start to learn to drive on the road.

“I’m well chuffed to get into the final because I am a motorsport and go-kart enthusiast.

“Of course, I’m hoping to do well at the final, but am just going to relax and enjoy it!”

Having had several lessons at Young Driver’s Elvington venue near York, Greg was put forward by his instructor, who was impressed by his driving skills at a lesson earlier this year.

Young Driver lessons take place on private property in dual controlled Vauxhall Corsas with fully qualified instructors, and youngsters learn in a real car as they would on the road at 17.

Twenty finalists in each of two age categories – 10-13 and 14-16 – will now attend the final which is being held on October 2 at the British Motor Museum in Gaydon, Warwickshire.

There the drivers will be put through their paces in a number of challenges, including safely handling a steering slalom, tackling junctions and roundabouts, confident use of the gears and clutch control and performing manoeuvres such as parking and an emergency stop.

This year marks the seventh time the Challenge has taken place, this time hosted by former presenter of Top Gear and Fifth Gear Quentin Willson.

The winner will receive £200 and Young Driver lessons worth £750.

Sue Waterfield, head of marketing for Young Driver, said: “Congratulations to Greg for making the final – it’s a real achievement. The skill of the talented drivers in the final surprises us every year.”

Sue added: “The whole purpose of Young Driver is to create safer newly qualified drivers and it is great to be able to celebrate the achievements of those youngsters who are taking that responsibility very seriously – as well as having some fun.

“We can’t wait to see what talent the final brings this year and wish all our contestants the best of luck.”