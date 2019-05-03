TdY: Today's Harrogate road closures

A fixed road closure will be place today, Friday, May 3 in Harrogate because of the Tour de Yorkshire on West Park and Parliament Street from 10am to 12pm, and 2.30pm to 5.30pm.

Rolling road closures will be in place on other prominent streets along the route, where roads are closed on arrival of the first race vehicle, typically around 20 to 30 minutes ahead of the first rider.



The closures are maintained until the end of race vehicle passes a closure point, at which point the closure is removed and the race route is reopened.

Rolling closures are typically in place for around 40 minutes within the advised closure period.



Harrogate’s rolling road closures in full: Otley Road, 10.50am to 12pm, and 4.15pm to 5pm; B6161 Beckwithshaw, 10.35am to 11.40am, and 4.15pm to 5.15pm; B6161 Beckwithshaw to A59 (race uses parts of this section twice - longer closure times in place), 10.30am to 12.15pm, and 4pm to 5.30pm. On Penny Pot Lane (Jubilee Roundabout to Oakdale Bridge), a rolling road closure will be in place from 10.40am to 12pm, and 4pm to 5pm.



Other rolling road closures: Cornwall Road (Oakdale Bridge to Harlow Moor Road), 10.40am to 12pm, and 4pm to 5pm; Harlow Moor Road (Cornwall Road to Harlow Moor Drive), 10.40am to 12pm, and 4pm to 5pm; Harlow Moor Drive, 10.40am to 12pm, and 4pm to 5pm; Valley Drive, 10.40am to 12pm, and 4pm to 5pm.



Also in place from 10.40am to 12pm, and 4pm to 5pm, are rolling road closures on Royal Parade, Cornwall Road (Royal Parade to Hereford Road), Hereford Road, Kent Road, Ripon Road (Kent Road to Parliament Street), Swan Road, Crescent Road, and Kings Road (Parliament Street to Cheltenham Crescent).

