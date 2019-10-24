Tadcaster firm heading for hat-trick

Simply Devine Hats of Tadcaster is hoping to complete a hat-trick this year in the English Wedding Awards, having won the Wedding Accessories Supplier of the Year

(North) category for the past two successive years.

The company – set up 15 years ago by Liz Devine-Wright - is shortlisted in two categories this year: The Wedding Boutique and Accessories Supplier of the Year and the Specialist Wedding Supplier of the Year.

Said Liz: “That makes it extremely tough for us as we are up against very diverse businesses this year, but we hope to add another feather to our cap.”

Simply Devine has a retail presence, in the form of an independent shop in Tadcaster, and a wholesale division supplying boutiques and hat businesses throughout the country.

Liz added: “Trading is tough for small businesses on the high street but winning awards and raising our profile are vital for us, since we have to compete with cheap imports which are available in many of the fashion stores.

“We are totally independent and I design our new collections because I know exactly what our customers want, because they tell me.

“Our service is very personal so we can get to know our customers’ needs and help them to look amazing for their special occasion - be it as a mother of the bride or groom, or a race day outing.

“We can even create cost effective bespoke designs if we have enough notice and that isn’t something which is readily available on the high street.”

Liz will be heading over to the finals of the Wedding awards, organised by Creative Oceanic, on November 19 at the Mercure Hotel in Manchester.

This year, Simply Devine has launched its first collection of winter hats, aimed particularly with the winter race goer in mind.

“The winter collection features velvet, felt and pheasant feathers, which complement winter fashion and warm coats.

“We are immensely grateful to all of our customers who have once again voted for us in these prestigious awards, as we continue to strive to give all customers the individual service they expect.”

A spokesman for the English Wedding Awards 2019 said; “These awards are an exclusive celebration dedicated to those who work tirelessly to make our dream day as perfect as possible. They also seek to recognise everyone in this sector that has shown excellence, commitment and have the customer satisfaction as top priority in their business.

“We would like to wish all the finalists the best of luck and we can’t wait to welcome all our guests at the English Wedding Awards 2019 and celebrate the winners with them.”