Stutton Village Fete proves a feast of fun

Dogs and a medieval re-enactment group were highlights of entertainment at the third annual Stutton Village Fete last Saturday.

Volunteers worked tirelessly to provide a fun-filled afternoon packed with popular events, traditional games, family activities, and field sports.

“Our four legged friends were stars of their own show,” said spokesman Chris Morris who added that the brief spell of sunshine was a bonus.

Archery was among the demonstrations by medieval re-inactment group Frei Compagnie, classic vehicles were on show, as well as a local art exhibition.

And the emergency services called in to give advice and let youngsters sit in the hot seat.

Garforth Brass Band provided a live soundtrack to accompany the surroundings.

“We wish to thank all those involved in making the day such a success and to those who attended another great community event,” added Chris.

“Proceeds of the day will go towards funding Stutton Village Hall improvements.”

* If you are holding an event, send in pictures and a report of the proceedings. Send to: news@wetherbynews.co.uk