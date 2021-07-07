Starbeck Baths is to reopen soon reveals Harrogate Borough Council

Starbeck Baths is ready to reopen, says Harrogate Borough Council.

Starbeck Baths - Harrogate's oldest swimming pool which was built in 1870 - will open from Monday, July 19 but only if social distancing measures are lifted as anticipated.

Like Starbeck, Knaresborough Pool has also been closed during the last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as an issue with the existing pool filters.

Following an extensive amount of work to replace the filters, the facility will open next Monday, July 12.

But there’s a warning that sessions will need to be pre-booked via the council’s website from 10am tomorrow, Friday.

Harrogate Borough Council’s director for economy and culture said the council recognised how long the town had waited for this moment.

Trevor Watson, Harrogate Borough Council’s director for economy and culture, said: “It is fantastic news that the swimming pool in Knaresborough is set to open ahead of the school summer holidays, as I know local parents and children are keen to jump back in the pool.”

But the lengthy closure of municipal pools and the impact of Covid has revealed that both, locally and nationally, there is now a shortage of leisure centre staff.

Harrogate Borough Council is working hard to fill these roles, specifically lifeguards and receptionists, so that all facilities can return to normal as soon as possible.

Until this time, the borough council plan to create a balanced timetable between all facilities so that they can operate safely and offer everyone across the Harrogate district the opportunity to go swimming.

Mr Watson added: “We also have the added challenge that if any of staff get a notification from the NHS Test and Trace app to self-isolate, then they must do so.

“For many of us, this doesn’t present a problem as we can work at home. But for our leisure centre staff this isn’t possible and sadly has an unavoidable impact on the services we provide.

“We are doing what we can to recruit staff, fill these gaps and return to normal as soon as it is safe to do so. I’d like to thank residents for bearing with us.”

Please note, until the Government’s dend of lockdown ends on July 19, everybody aged 12-years-old and over who enters any of the council’s leisure centres will still need to wear a face covering in the communal areas - in accordance with Covid-19 guidelines.

It is also hoped that swimming lessons will be available at all pools from September.

The council would urge anyone interest in becoming a lifeguard or receptionist – part-time or full-time – to visit: www.harrogate.gov.uk/jobs

