Show helps Ripon Workhouse garden grow

The money was raised at the Federation’s Diamond Jubilee Show which was held in the Sun Pavilion in the Valley Gardens in August.

“Each year HDAF chooses a local charity with a horticultural connection to support,” said Angela Dicken, secretary for the group.

“In 2021, HDAF chose the Workhouse Kitchen Garden, which is located at the back of the Ripon Workhouse Museum on the original Workhouse site.

“It is about an acre in size and has both original cinder paths and access paths.

“A wide variety of vegetables, fruit and herbs are grown - many of which are heritage varieties.

“The garden is maintained by a team of volunteers who use Victorian horticultural practices but with a 21st Century approach to the environment.”

The cheque was presented by members of HDAF to Helen Thornton, Director of Ripon Museums Trust, and Catherine Baxter, head gardener at The Workhouse Museum. The presentation took place in The Workhouse Museum’s kitchen garden where the money will be used to buy new tools for the volunteers and to plant more heritage varieties.