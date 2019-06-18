Sherburn volunteer run library praised

Volunteers who run Sherburn and Villages Community Library are celebrating news that their efforts have been Highly Commended in this year’s North Yorkshire Library of the Year competition.

“We are thrilled to have been selected as a runner-up, especially as we were competing with all North Yorkshire County Council libraries,” said Paul Doherty, who leads the library’s management group.

He added: “Since our team of friendly volunteers took over running the library just over two years ago we have seen a welcome increase in the number of people using our wide range of services.

“Especially welcome as library members are children, young people and families, many of whom will be encouraged to join, free of charge, by our popular Summer Reading Challenge. This begins next month with the theme of Space.”

The team of more than 60 volunteers, who open Sherburn library five days a week, learned of their achievement in a message from Chrys Mellor, General Manager of Libraries for North Yorkshire County Council, who said the accolade recognised their ‘outstanding performance in 2018/19.’

As well as giving members of all ages a wide choice of hundreds of books, some printed in large type for the benefit of readers with reduced vision, Sherburn Library offers the use of computers, free for the first half hour, as well as free, friendly advice on how to use a computer and the Internet.

Audio books, photocopying, community information for new residents and visitors, plus a varied range of films to rent and enjoy at home, are also available at the library, which is run in partnership with the County Council by Sherburn in Elmet Community Trust.