Scholes author sees new book hit No1 in charts

Scholes-based author, journalist and musician Chris Berry is celebrating hitting No 1 in the Amazon books charts with his debut crime thriller novel Tough Season.

The story revolves around fictional rugby league player Greg Duggan who plays for fictional club Hopton Town, a struggling club in the sport’s basement division. “Greg’s having a tough season but things get a lot harder and pretty dramatic for him, his family and the club when a new owner takes over,” said Chris who has followed the sport all his life.

“He’s a bit of a ladies’ man too, which causes complications amid the rest of the action on and off the field that leads to murder, abduction and steamy scenes.

“Believe me you don’t have to be a rugby league fan to enjoy the book, as many have already commented.”

Tough Season hit the top of the rugby charts on Amazon on its first week of release and has returned three times over the past two weeks. It is also climbing the crime fiction league.

Chris, who also wrote legendary performer Joe Longthorne’s autobiography who passed away at the weekend, and who writes every week for the Yorkshire Post’s Country week section is delighted with the book’s initial success.

“It’s had great reviews and it’s selling really well in paperback and on Kindle through Waterstones, Amazon and direct from the publishers at Great Northern Books.

“My favourite authors in crime fiction are Dick Francis, John Grisham and Peter May. I’m told this captures some of Dick Francis’ style and where he used horse racing as the backdrop for his stories I’ve used an area I’m also familiar.”

Chris who has lived in Scholes near Leeds for many years also performs with his band The Chris Berry Band throughout Yorkshire and performed as support act for Joe Longthorne.

He will be playing solo gigs at The Fox in Thorner on Saturday August 17 from 9pm and The Ship in Briggate on Saturday August 31.

“Come along and I’ll sign a copy if you’d like one,” added Chris.

Tough Season can be bought at Waterstones or online through Amazon and all internet media outlets. The paperback retails at £7.99 with the Kindle version also available. The book is also available from www.ypbookoffer.co.uk or call 01274 735056.