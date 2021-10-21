Rudding Park in Harrogate wins Spa Team of the Year accolade

The awards, which took place in London on October 17, recognise and reward the excellence of spas around the country.

The Harrogate spa team saw off competition from six other finalists: The Granary Spa, Ashford, Kent; The Pink Shed, Brantham, Suffolk; Polished Nail and Beauty Boutique, Marske by the Sea, Cleveland; TIME to be ME, Petersfield, Hampshire; Tranquil Spa and Beauty, Lancaster, Lancashire and Urban Retreat, Glasgow.

Peter Banks, managing director at Rudding Park, said “Winning such a prestigious global award voted by high profile industry judges is a fantastic endorsement. It’s been a challenging and incredibly busy year since re-opening so this award is a great boost for the whole team. The success of The Spa is down to a collaborative approach from a wide range of teams including marketing and reservations, housekeeping, maintenance and gardeners to the spa hosts who greet guests on the day, the therapists and guest experience team.

“The spa and hospitality industry has been severely impacted by the pandemic and this award is even sweeter as it will help supports our recruitment campaign creating awareness of what a fantastic place Rudding Park is to work.”

Rudding Park is a privately-owned luxury hotel with 90 bedrooms and suites, a spa, two restaurants and a kitchen garden, private cinema, two golf courses and meetings and events venue.