Praise for help in pandemic

The Mayor and Mayoress of Pateley Bridge, Councillor Mike and Dr Janet Holt, together with the Chairman of Bewerley Parish Council Coun Graham Spooner, unveiled plaques in their parishes last Saturday as a reminder to present and future generations of the unusual time.

Coun Holt said: “Known as Pateley Bridge, this has been a great opportunity to make people aware that our town is governed by two councils, and how those councils work together for the benefit of the whole community, the local businesses and of course our all important visitors.

“We are privileged to live in this amazing area, and although everybody in this country has, to a greater or lesser extent been affected by Covid-19, we have been incredibly lucky to have an amazing community.

“Over these last 18 months it has pulled together to help neighbours, relatives and friends to cope with the personal issues that have occurred during this time.

“Both our councils appreciate how our community has worked selflessly to help during this crisis.

“The plaques will act as a long-standing reminder of both councils gratitude and they will also hopefully remind everyone how monumentally life changing this pandemic been.”