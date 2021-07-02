Police apply for closure notice for two properties on Harrogate street

Harrogate police measure - Under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, a closure order prohibits access to a property for a specified period.

Under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, a closure order prohibits access to a property for a specified period. Breach of an order is a criminal offence punishable with imprisonment and/or a fine.

A decision at Leeds Magistrates Court has been adjourned until July 14.

Until this date the two properties have been served with closure notices which prohibits visitors.

Dean Richardson, head of safer communities at Harrogate Borough Council, said: "It is imperative that residents across the Harrogate district feel safe in their homes and community.

"If landlords fail to manage their properties properly, and there is sufficient evidence to support any reports, we will work with the police and partner agencies to explore all legislative options available and act accordingly."

Inspector Nicola Colbourne of North Yorkshire Police said: "This action once again demonstrates our commitment to ensuring Harrogate remains one of the safest towns to live in.

"By listening to residents and working with partners like Harrogate Borough Council, we can address concerns head-on while offering the appropriate support to any vulnerable people we encounter."

Residents should share concerns or reports of crime and anti-social behaviour with North Yorkshire Police by calling 101.

