Plans to drop post-16 school

The governing body of Wetherby High School, working in partnership with Leeds City Council, is aiming to lower the age range of the school from 11-18 years to 11-16 years.

A council spokesman explained why this move is being proposed, adding: “The range of courses and qualifications offered from large Post-16 providers in the Leeds and North Yorkshire areas has increased over recent years.

“These organisations also offer specialist facilities, and their size bridges the gap between school and university or employment.

“Wetherby High School feels these organisations provide students with the best offer for their Post-16 education.

“In recent years Wetherby High School has provided a personalised offer for a small number of students at Post-16, however, this is not financially sustainable and the school has not recruited into the sixth form since September 2019.”

The council added that the school has strong links with other Post-16 providers who are easily accessible from Wetherby.

“Wetherby High School has strong links with Notre Dame Catholic Sixth Form College, Leeds City College and St Aidan’s and St John Fisher Associated Sixth Form, and this is where the vast majority of students attend Post-16 education, with a significant number also attending York College,” added the coujcil spokesman..

Ambitious plans to replace the ageing buildings with a state-of-the art, purpose-built school were announced last summer, along with the intention to drop Post-16 education, as reported in the Wetherby News.

“The proposal would require approval from the Secretary of State for Education and would have its own planning process, however, the proposal has the full backing of the local ward members and Wetherby High School governors and teachers,” said the spokesman.

“At this stage we are seeking views about the sixth form plans as this will help inform the scope and size of any proposed rebuild as part of the longer term vision for the school.”

The consultation is open until 4pm on Friday October 22 with two public sessions - Wednesday October 6, 5.30-7pm online through Zoom and Wednesday October 20, 6-7.30pm, drop-in at Wetherby High School.

Leeds council officers and a member of the school’s leadership team will be available to listen to views, answer questions and discuss any thoughts people might have about the proposal to lower the age range of the school.

To register for the online consultation session email [email protected] no later than the day before the session.