Pictures that capture the brilliance of Ripon Armed Forces Day
Ripon proudly celebrated the outstanding contribution of its armed forces at the weekend, with a day packed full of displays, live music and moving commemorations.
Ripon Armed Forces Day was organised by Ripon City Festivals, in partnership with the Rotary Club of Ripon Rowels - join us as we take a look through some of the Ripon Gazette's best photographs from the event.
1. A flypast over Ripon Town Hall was among the highlights of the day