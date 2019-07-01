Pictures that capture the brilliance of Ripon Armed Forces Day

Ripon Armed Forces Day was organised by Ripon City Festivals, in partnership with the Rotary Club of Ripon Rowels - join us as we take a look through some of the Ripon Gazette's best photographs from the event.

1. A flypast over Ripon Town Hall was among the highlights of the day Picture: Gerard Binks. freelance Buy a Photo

2. The Harrogate and District Sea Cadets band playing in the Market Square Picture: Gerard Binks. freelance Buy a Photo

3. Standard bearer David Dodds of Ripon RAFA holds the RAF standard Picture: Gerard Binks. freelance Buy a Photo

4. Big crowds enjoyed Ripon Armed Forces Day The Harrogate and District Sea Cadets band playing in the Market Square. Picture: Gerard Binks. freelance Buy a Photo

