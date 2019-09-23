Olympic legend to visit Harrogate for UCI cycling championships

Harrogate is ready to become a magnet for celebrities in the week ahead as the excitement builds up in the UCI Road World Championships.

The town's prominent role as the host one of the biggest sporting tournaments on the planet is expected to attract not only thousands of cycling fans but big name sports personalities.

Legend - Tour de France winner Sir Bradley Wiggins who is currently in Harrogate for a special event tonight at the Royal Hall called 'An Evening With Sir Bradley Wiggins'.



The word is from organisers Yorkshire 2019 that Olympic legend Sir Chris Hoy will be among the celebrities coming to watch the action in Harrogate.



The Grand Depart in 2014 saw the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William andKate Middleton turn up in person in Harrogate at the VIP area for the Tour De France.



Despite the importance of the UCI Road World Championships, there is doubt whether a royal visit of that scale will be on the cards, though some sort of royal visit is almost a certainty.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently abroad for an official visit to southern Africa running from today. Monday, September 23 to Wednesday, October 2.



Ministerial visits are, again, highly likely, though whether Boris Johnson follows the example of then Prime Minister David Cameron in 2014 and turns up in person is another matter.



During the excitement of the Tour de France that weekend, there were rumours that David Beckham was in town, which turned out to be false.



Yorkshire 2019 told the Harrogate Advertiser that sporting celebrities were expected this weekend in Harrogate for the two premium races of the whole event - the Women's Elite Road Race and Men's Elite Road Race, with cycling legends expected on masse.



The hint they gave us was that famous footballers were also expected, perhaps, even England manager Gareth Southgate.

As for the TV coverage, as well as international camera teams, the BBC is based in Harrogate for the week.

Yesterday, Sunday, saw live coverage of events in Harrogate beamed to the nation for three hours on BBC 2.

Helmed by popular sports presenter Clare Balding, there will be more of that to come all week.

What Sir Bradley Wiggins says about his Harrogate visit