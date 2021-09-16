New Ripon charity shop opens doors

- Official opening of Yorkshire Cancer Research’s new charity shop in Ripon – Picture date Wednesday 15 September, 2021 (, Ripon, North Yorkshire) Photo copyright, contact for licensing. For licensed images, credit should read: Jonathan Pow/[email protected] (REF: POW_210915_1497)

The ceremony was carried out by Dr Kathryn Scott, Chief Executive of the charity and Professor Mat Callister, Consultant in Respiratory Medicine at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust.

Dr Scott, said: “The opening of our new shop in Ripon represents the next step in our ambition to see the charity’s name on every high street in Yorkshire.

“After months of preparation, as well as the setbacks experienced during the coronavirus pandemic, we are thrilled to be finally welcoming customers through the doors.

“Yorkshire Cancer Research is an important part of the fabric of our region. It’s essential that we do as much as we can to reduce the impact of cancer.

“Our network of shops will bring in vital funds to help support pioneering research that will help prevent cancer, ensure the earliest possible diagnosis and improve access to the very best treatments.”

The cathedral city shop is the fourth addition to the charity’s retail network, joining high street stores in Tadcaster, Knaresborough and Northallerton.

It is expected to raise £100,000 a year to help fund life-changing research across Yorkshire.

The shop will sell a wide range of items including clothing and children’s toys and games, as well as bric-a-brac and small furniture and household items.

Yorkshire Cancer Research has been a part of the Ripon community for many years. The charity’s Ripon Volunteer Group has raised more than £500,000 since its formation in 1975.

The volunteers were keen to introduce a charity shop to the city and plan to work together with the new shop to promote and fundraise for Yorkshire Cancer Research.

Bridget Taylor-Connor, Chair of the Ripon Volunteer Group, said: “We pride ourselves on being part of the local community, and we know that the work that Yorkshire Cancer Research does is incredibly important in encouraging diagnosis and treatment of cancer in the region.

“Having a shop will really help fundraise for the charity, and we’re delighted with the opening of the new premises.”

The shop will be run by manager Karla Puleston and deputy shop manager Nadya Shepherd, who will head a team of volunteers.

Karla said: “I’m excited to be working for Yorkshire Cancer Research because it means I can give back to the local community, and I really believe in the work the charity funds.”