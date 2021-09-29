New head chef for Hall

Josh Barnes has been appointed Executive Head Chef at Yorkshire’s prestigious Goldsborough Hall, bringing with him a wealth of culinary skills honed from a career working in some of the country’s finest restaurants.

Prior to joining the Hall, Josh was Head Chef at the Galvin Brothers La Chapelle restaurant in London, where he retained their Michelin Star and 3AA rosette status, whilst also being awarded for having London’s best vegetarian and vegan tasting menus.

Growing up in the open countryside of Lincolnshire, Josh developed a passion for cooking at an early age.

He is a keen forager who enjoys searching for mushrooms, wild herbs and flowers, unique ingredients to create inspiring natural dishes.

Josh said: “I am delighted to have been appointed Executive Head Chef at Goldsborough Hall.

“It is exactly the type of property I wished to be part of, a beautiful historic stately home surrounded by countryside, with an ethos of sustainably sourced fresh local produce, where the food miles can be counted in feet and inches.

“The organic kitchen garden is a dream come true, working with the head gardener to grow and harvest for the plate, often picked on the day just before service begins.

“My style is seasonally driven, using modern techniques and styles with a classic French undertone all served in the majesty of the Hall’s historic dining room, where former kings and queens have dined.”

Goldsborough Hall’s owner Mark Oglesby said: “To have Josh on board as our Executive Head Chef, with his exceptional talent and experience at Michelin Star and 3AA rosette level, is a perfect fit for the hall and our dining experience.”

Josh will oversee all culinary activities including lunch and dinner service, in-room dining plus extensive banquet and catering offerings for weddings, private functions and corporate events.