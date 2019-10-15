New dawn of funds for area’s hospice

Hundreds of walkers greeted the dawn for Saint Michael’s Hospice sponsored Ripon Sunrise Walk at Studley Deer Park last weekend.

The nineth annual walk, which sees people set off from Sawley for a six-mile stroll to Ripon Cathedral, attracted many from across the area to raise vital funds for local people living with terminal illness and bereavement.

Carla Isherwood, of Harrogate has taken part in the event since it started, nine years ago and was joined by her family.

Carla said: “It’s a family tradition of ours. Every year has its own different feel. It’s a very friendly and uplifting event, and we can’t wait to take part in next year’s walk.”

Chief executive of Saint Michael’s Tony Collins said: “We are very grateful to all who turned up, and stepped out in the dawn to support local hospice care.

“We’d also like to say thank you to event sponsors and all our amazing volunteers who gave up their free time to help ensure the event ran smoothly.”

Saint Michael’s Hospice, at Hornbeam Park, works to ensure local people, from across the district, get the end of life care they need and deserve, regardless of their diagnosis or place of care.