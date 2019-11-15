New accident at Harrogate church damages wall

The damaged wall at the Harrogate church.

The latest unfortunate accident at St Andrew's Church in Starbeck on the high street took place on Monday evening.

It is believed the damage was spotted by the church's vicar, the Rev Phil Carman when he came out to collect his bicycle outside the church's Welcome Centre.

One theory is that a driver may have accidentally crashed into, and knocked down, a section of the low wall but no one is sure.