New accident at Harrogate church damages wall
A Harrogate church is counting the cost of accidents at its highly unlucky stone walls.
Friday, 15th November 2019, 11:53 am
Updated
Friday, 15th November 2019, 12:00 pm
The latest unfortunate accident at St Andrew's Church in Starbeck on the high street took place on Monday evening.
It is believed the damage was spotted by the church's vicar, the Rev Phil Carman when he came out to collect his bicycle outside the church's Welcome Centre.
One theory is that a driver may have accidentally crashed into, and knocked down, a section of the low wall but no one is sure.
A reader has kindly sent us a photograph of the stricken section of the wall after the latest incident at St Andrew's Church.