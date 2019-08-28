Music bill for Harrogate's charity Firecracker Ball - plus how you can help

The South and the Andy Long Orchestra will be treating guests at the Firecracker Ball at Rudding Park Hotel, Harrogate, on Saturday November 9.

The South are a nine-piece band who feature former members of the Beautiful South and will sing a variety of their greatest hits including Song for Whoever, You Keep It All In and 36D.

The Andy Long Orchestra is an 11-piece orchestra comprising of strings, woodwind, electric guitars and piano. They will play a selection of easy listening music from Venice to Vegas.

Kirsty Guy, senior relationship manager from Barnardo’s, said: “The South are one of the most in demand acts around the world. They are global stars and help everyone reminisce about the good old pop rock days. When they agreed to come and perform at the Firecracker Ball as our headline act I was delighted.”

“Not only this, we have the amazing Andy Long Orchestra with us this year to give guests something a little extra.”

The 2018 Firecracker Ball raised more than £265,000, The committee is seeking support from individuals and businesses interested in sponsorship packages, table bookings or donating auction or other prizes.