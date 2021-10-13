Mum runs marathon days before double mastectomy

Dusty Adams, who owns and runs Daniels of Wetherby by Dusty on Church Street, finished the prestigious event in four hours and 33 minutes, knowing that just five days later she faced a double mastectomy.

Dusty said: “From start to finish I ran all the way - hit a wall at mile 15/16 but managed to pick it back up thanks to my family and friends who attended and managed to make an impressive five appearances to help me along the route.

“I’m so pleased with the result and overwhelmed with the generosity of my supporters to help me raise over £4.5k for a cause that is so close to my heart.

“It was very hard and emotional, especially when I saw my daughter at the end, but worth it. A day I will never forget.

“Once again thank you so much for all the support and help to make it that!”

When Dusty was pregnant with her daughter Maisy, now eight, she found out she carries the BRCA2 gene - a mutation or harmful genetic change, which gives a woman an increased lifetime risk of developing breast and ovarian cancers.

Dusty said: “At the time it didn’t really affect me and I was very much of the mind set of I receive yearly Breast MRI and ovarian ultrasound scans, if they find anything they’ll find it early and I’ll be treated.

“But, wow how your mind-set can change. I have since lost some very close friends to breast cancer and secondary breast cancer and had a scare myself, so I decided to have risk reducing surgery.”

The 32-year-old mum underwent four hours of surgery just days after running the marathon for the Eve Appeal, and a friend said that although she is in a lot of pain, Dusty is progressing well.

Dusty added: “The thought of my daughter going through this journey saddens me. Hopefully The Eve Appeal can help make a difference.

“I’m a private person and so I know this will come as a shock to some of my friends and clients who didn’t know.

“I also don’t like asking for money, especially in a time like this, but anything would be very much appreciated.

“I hope by coming forward I will also raise awareness of The Eve Appeal and also that my story will inspire other women going through similar circumstances.”