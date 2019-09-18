Muddy boys raise over £5,000 in fight against cancer

Three sport loving Wetherby High schoolboys have raised a fantastic £5,000 in their personal fight with cancer.

Harry Manterfield, Ollie Saltmarsh and George Meaking, all 11-year-olds, set out to get as dirty as they could by wading through muddy obstacles in the Cancer Research Race for Life Pretty Muddy Kids 5k at York last Saturday.

Harry’s dad Richard Manterfield, said: “After crawing through muddy cargo nets, balancing buckets of mud on their heads and plunging into pools of muddy water, the lads completed their 5K race for life on Saturday.

“I am pleased to say that they ran over the finish line in a state that would give the best of laundry tablets a run for their money.

“Harry, George and Ollie finished the course in under an hour knowing that they had raised in excess of £5,000 for the great cause that is Cancer Research.

“They would like to say a big thank you to everyone that donated and helped them raise this fantastic amount of money.”

The boys decided, just a week before the event, to raise money as Harry’s mum Helen was diagnosed with advanced lung cancer in late 2018 and George’s mum Vickie was diagnosed with breast cancer this year.

In the first few days the friends had raised over £2,000 and their hard work was highlighted when they were invited to take to the stage at the Muddy Run.

Ollie said after the event: “The race was great fun and we had a laugh doing it.

“We set ourselves a challenge to get as muddy as possible and felt like we achieved that - I’m pretty sure we were the dirtiest after the first obstacle.

“It was quite humbling to think that everyone there was running for the same cause and were being or had been affected by cancer.

“I feel really proud of what we have done, and importantly for me, that I’d supported George and Harry.

“I’m so thankful to everyone that has donated and supported us. We never imagined we’d reach £5k. It means so much and has inspired me to do more.”

Harry added: “After the race I felt really happy that me and my mates had got round the course, got as dirty as we could and raised as much money as we did.

“We had a real laugh and I hope it helps towards a cure for cancer. Thanks to all the generous people that sponsored us.

George said he really enjoyed the race, not only because he got muddy but because he knows the money raised will go towards helping people like his mum.

Donations can still be made at: https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/harrys-race-for-life-327468401