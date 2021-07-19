MP takes a look at fibre scheme work

Representatives from CityFibre introduced the town’s MP to the digital infrastructure and technolodgy being used and gave him demonstrations of the process to instal it.

The project, which is bringing future-proof connections to households and businesses across Harrogate, Knaresborough and Ripon, forms part of CityFibre’s up to £4 billion Gigabit City Investment Programme which will bring Full Fibre networks within reach of up to 8 million homes and businesses across the UK.

Mr Jones said: “I’m delighted to see this important work rolling out future-proof connections to constituents and businesses first-hand.

“The last year has driven home the crucial role this digital infrastructure plays in underpinning our lives and the economy and this ambitious project from CityFibre is critical in aiding our recovery from the pandemic.

“Investments such as this will help us to build back better, with this once in a generation upgrade futureproofing our network infrastructure at a time when digital connectivity has never been so important.

“I’m delighted to see the huge positive impact this will bring for people and businesses across the region.”

Construction of the network formally started in Harrogate in January, followed by Knaresborough more recently and work due to start in Ripon next year.

Upon completion, it will be in reach of nearly every home and business in each town, serving current and future demands.

It will also provide a platform for a new generation of “smart city” applications and underpin the roll-out of 5G mobile services.

Speaking of the tour, Kim Johnston, CityFibre’s Regional Partnership Director for the region, said: “It’s great to see such enthusiasm and excitement for the digital infrastructure we’re building beneath the streets of Knaresborough.

“As the world moves increasingly online, Full Fibre will future-proof the town and make it one of the best-connected communities in the world.”

Construction is being delivered by makehappen on behalf of CityFibre.

The team is using a range of construction methods while working in close partnership with North Yorkshire County Council, Harrogate Borough Council and local communities to deliver a fast roll-out while minimising potential disruption.

The network is already live in parts of Harrogate, with ultrafast packages available from TalkTalk, and Knaresborough to follow soon.

Across the UK, CityFibre is already working with launch partner Vodafone to deliver next generation broadband services, with other providers expected to join the network soon.