Major award for town Guides leader

Assistant Leader at 1st Knaresborough Guides, Sophie Hawkes was recently presented with the Queen’s Guide Award by County Commissioner Jean Tennant.

Jean said: “It is such a pleasure to present Sophie with her Queen’s Guide Award.

“We’ve had to wait longer than usual for this, due to the Covid-19 restrictions, but at last we have a chance to congratulate Sophie on such a prestigious award. Well done.”

Sophie Hawkes with mum, Helen, also a Queen’s Guide and Knaresborough Division Commissioner and Leader at 1st Knaresborough Brownies and grandmother Margaret Hudson, a former Brownies leader.

The Queen’s Guide award is the highest award to work towards in guiding.

Sophie, who is in her third and final year at Warwick University, gained her award by completing her Gold Duke of Edinburgh Award with one or two extra added responsibilities.

“Sophie was part of a county wide camp in 2017 and masterminded a daily challenge for over 100-plus guides and rangers,” added Jean.

“She also attended an event in the City of London encouraging young women to apply for the top jobs in the city; ‘She can be me!’”

