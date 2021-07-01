Kilnsey Show organisers optimistic

Kilnsey Show August 2019. Picture by Simon Hulme

The Upper Wharfedale Agricultural Society, who are the custodians for the event, are poised to forge ahead with further plans and arrangements for the August 31 date once future Covid rules become clearer.

Like many others, last year’s annual highlight fell victim to the pandemic, although a varied cross-section of virtual online classes helped ensure that the famous show was staged in at least some format.

An upbeat show chairman Chris Windle, said: “At our recent meeting, despite the latest Government announcement concerning the extension of restrictions, the management committee unanimously agreed to continue to plan for our 2021 showcase as though is going ahead.

“We feel comfortable in taking this decision because a great deal of forward planning is already in place which, if future restrictions permit, will enable us to run the show in a Covid-safe manner.

“The health and wellbeing of all concerned – exhibitors, officials, judges, trade stands, members of the public and the local community – remains our number one priority.”

A number of actions already in place include the creation of more space on the showground for those attending, such as a one-way system and restrictions on the number of people allowed in marquees. Sanitising facilities, plus additional security and stewarding will also be put in place.

One important change this year is that the luncheon marquee for vice-presidents will not be in operation due to the huge numbers normally catered for under one roof.

This is another Covid-safe measure, although arrangements will be made for all to access food and drink.

For the first time this year, an advance online ticket sales facility will be offered, which will assist in determining potential visitor numbers ahead of the show if circumstances dictate the maximum number of people that will be allowed to attend.

However, general paid-for admission at the gate will remain available, again dependant on online demand for advance tickets, with special discounts available as an added incentive for early bookers.

The society is holding another committee meeting on Thursday, July 15, following the next Government announcement on potential further relaxations of restrictions, when organisers should be in a better position to hopefully press ahead with added confidence for what remains the ever-popular traditional finale to the annual Yorkshire Dales agricultural show season and this year the 124th Kilnsey Show & Sports.

In the interim, organisers are revamping the www.kilnseyshow.co.uk website to incorporate the advance online ticket sales booking facility, plus all other relevant information concerning the 2021 highlight, including the show schedule, full details of classes, how to enter, closing dates, plus terms and conditions of entry.