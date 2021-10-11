Jobs boost at Wetherby Aldi store

Wetherby Aldi is looking for new staff.

It said that the drive for a mixture of ten deputy store managers and store assistants, comes as a result of its continued popularity and growth.

Sandy Mitchell, Regional Managing Director at Aldi, said: “We are really excited about the job creation in Wetherby and York.

“Aldi’s increased popularity and customer demand for quality products allows us to keep growing and create more and more new employment opportunities across the region.

“Working at Aldi means more than just having a job; we really care about our colleagues, both personally and professionally.

“On top of our fantastic inclusions, such as the competitive pay and benefits package, Aldi continues to offer a great working environment and real opportunities to progress within the business.

“We take immense pride in supporting the career development of all our colleagues and invest time and resource in them, in order to keep everyone motivated, fully engaged, continuously challenged and importantly, happy.”