Inner Wheel on bowls challenge

More than 30 members, representing 11 Yorkshire-based Inner Wheel clubs took part in the event which was cancelled last year because of Covid-19.

Spokesman for the Ripon club Sheila Whittaker said: “The competition started at a leisurely pace but players quickly realised that the faster they bowled, the more ‘ends’ could be played and more points became available.

“The match was great fun, keenly contested and a wonderful experience, particularly for the ladies who were first timers.”

Ripon Inner Wheel member Catherine Jeary earned special plaudits as a member of the winning team and Cheryl Young did finished in second place.

Sheila added: “It was a wonderful day out. Our thanks go to the Scarborough ladies who organised the event, which included all day refreshments and a wonderful lunch, and to Malton Bowls Club for allowing us to use their facilities and for welcoming us so warmly.