Hunt on for mascot name

An older persons charity is looking for wordsmiths to come up with a cunning name for the latest edition to its team - an owl!

Wetherby in Support of the Elderly (WiSE) is launching the wide-eyed mascot as a way of celebrating the return of face-to-face activities after long months of lockdown induced lay off.

Now it wants people to give its new mascot a name with the winning suggestions in line to win a pub voucher.

Debbie, Activities Coordinator at WiSE, said: “We’re so excited to get our events programme up and running again, bringing much needed enjoyment to dozens of isolated older people who’ve barely had any social contact for almost 18 months now.

“The mascot is just one way we want to bring a bit of fun and laughter to our events programme- and let’s be honest, who doesn’t want to see an owl line dancing?”

The new mascot has already made appearances at the charity’s activities - which include line dancing, chairobics and music events- as well as being used as part of fundraising drives.

The person who comes up with the winning name will win a £50 voucher for the Fox and Hounds in Walton, with the runner up scooping a £25 voucher for the same pub.

To enter, email [email protected] or write to The WiSE Owl competition, Wetherby in Support of the Elderly, The One Stop Centre, Westgate, Wetherby. The closing date for entries is August 31.