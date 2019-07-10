Hunt for missing man in Wetherby area

Police are searching the area around Wetherby Services on the A1 for a missing man.

North Yorkshire Police said 68-year-old Henry aka Davey Fullaton, failed to return to the coach he was travelling on.

“Mr Fullaton was travelling from Scotland to Hull ferry port when the coach he was travelling on stopped for a break at Wetherby Services at around 4.30pm on Tuesday 9 July,” said a force spokesman.

“Mr Fullaton left all his belongings on the coach including phone, passport, bag and medication, but did not return to continue his journey.”

“He was reported missing just before 6pm yesterday and officers are now growing very concerned for his safety.”

Searches of the area have been carried out and are continuing with help from the National Police Air Service’s helicopter.

A possible sighting was made at junction 47 (A1 with the A59 to York and Harrogate) and searches are also focused on this area.

He is described as white, around 5ft 7in, of medium build, brown hair, unshaven with stubble and wearing glasses and a grey top.

Police are appealing to anyone who believes they have seen Davey either in the services, along any of the roads leading from it, or if they have offered him a lift.

Please call 999 with any sightings.