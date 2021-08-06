Hub sets off bocchia challenge

The not for profit organisation, which provides support, advice and services for the over 50s in North Yorkshire and surrounding areas, has launched a series of boccia challenges to raise funds for its charity partner Dementia Forward.

The challenges are open to all and will give people the opportunity to learn how to play boccia in a welcoming setting in the community.

Debby Lennox, Community Liason Lead at Dementia Forward, said: “Our clients are no strangers to the sport.

“Boccia is played regularly at our wellbeing cafes and it’s a great way to encourage group participation and healthy competition, and there’s always plenty of laughter.

“We are so excited that Later Life Hub is shining a light on the sport, which is great fun and accessible for all.”

LLH members will be fundraising for Dementia Forward and bringing awareness to the challenges people living with dementia face every day.

Boccia (pronounced ‘bot-cha’) is a Paralympic precision ball sport played by people with disabilities and limited mobility.

From a seated position, players propel balls to land as close as possible to a white marker ball, known as the Jack.

The sport was originally designed for people with Cerebral Palsy but is now enjoyed by many people living with a wide range of disabilities.

Throughout September, people will be able to try boccia during a series of local events, all leading to the Boccia Challenge Cup on Sunday October 17 at

St John’s University in York, where the overall champions of the challenges will be revealed.

GB boccia athlete, Beth Moulam, will be supporting the challenges and attending the Boccia Challenge Cup to congratulate the participants.

Beth will be heading to Tokyo next month to make her debut at the 2020 Summer Paralympic games after being selected to represent Team GB.