Hidden barrier to child speech

The specialists from The Talking House, will embark on a five-mile walk to raise money for RADLD (Raising Awareness of Developmental Language Disorder) and share information on the condition.

Rachel, one of the speech and language therapists at The Talking House, said: “We need to keep talking about DLD, raising awareness, supporting our children, young people and families, and sharing their experiences.

“Early identification is crucial in getting the right support. With the right support we know our individuals can achieve anything. To be part of their journey is an absolute privilege.”

RADLD is an initiative committed to raising awareness of DLD, diagnosed when children fail to acquire their own language for no obvious reason, and often referred to as a hidden disability.

Rachel added: “The most obvious signs of DLD will be individuals who cannot express themselves as well as their peers, using simpler vocabulary and shorter sentences.

“Students can also experience difficulties understanding language but the severity of their needs may not be as obvious.

“Recent research has shown that, on average, two children in every class of 30 will experience DLD severe enough to hinder academic progress.”

The walk is taking place on Friday October 15, DLD Awareness Day, following a parents’ drop-in session at The Talking House clinic in Wetherby.