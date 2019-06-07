Here's everything you need to know about Tractor Fest at Newby Hall this weekend

The UK’s largest outdoor tractor festival takes place this weekend (June 8-9) at Newby Hall.

Tractor Fest celebrates all things tractor, showcasing both vintage and modern marques, cars, lorries, stationary engines, crawlers and motorcycles from around the UK and abroad.

Festival highlights

More than 12,000 visitors are expected at this year’s festival, which commemorates the outbreak of the Second World War with a 1940s theme and an exhibition of more than 90 Fordson N tractors - known as the tractor that won the war.

Other highlights among the 1,500 exhibits will be a Lancaster Bomber flypast by the Royal Air Force Battle of Britain Memorial Flight on both days of the festival, a display of period lighting sets used during the Second World War, and exhibitors dressed in 1940s costume - visitors are encouraged to dress up too.

The popular ‘March of the Tractors’ sets off from Newby Hall at around 5.30pm on Saturday, and will be doing a loop around Ripon including the Market Square and back to Newby Hall. Organisers estimate that the tractors will be going through the Market Square at around 6pm to 6.15pm.

The route for the Newby Hall Tractor Fest's tractor run.

Exhibitors include Peter Zoch, a member of the Friends of Ferguson Heritage Club. Peter is driving his vintage Massey Ferguson 35 four-cylinder tractor complete with caravan from Germany to Newby Hall via a ferry to Immingham.

Tractor Fest is organised by the Yorkshire Vintage Association. Its chairman, Kevin Watson, said: “We’re looking forward to a fantastic weekend which promises to be a great event for both visitors and exhibitors alike. It will be particularly poignant with our commemoration of the Second World War and all the military personnel who served at that time.”

Tractor Fest is sponsored by Europe’s leading agricultural and machinery auctioneer Cheffins. Other sponsors are Ripon Farm Services and Econ Engineering.

Tickets and prices

£14 for adults and seniors

£11 children

Under 4’s go free - includes entry to the garden and adventure garden

Ticket information here: https://shop.myonlinebooking.co.uk/newbyhall/buy.aspx?tid=5

Timings

The festival is open on both days from 10am to 5pm.