Here are the full timings for Ripon's Bank Holiday events in the Market Square

There is plenty going on in Ripon to celebrate the Bank Holiday weekend, with a packed programme of events in the Market Square organised by Ripon City Council.

On Saturday, August 24, there will be an artisan market on the square from 10am to 5pm, alongside free children’s rides and a climbing wall - as well as face painting and Punch and Judy shows.

With a large number of traders, the market aims to showcase the best of Yorkshire produce. There will be live music in the Market Square from 7pm, including a George Ezra tribute act and Ed Sheeran tribute act from 7pm to 8.45pm, and a Queen tribute act from 9.15pm to 10.45pm.

The day will be rounded off with fireworks at 10.45pm, with the event closing at 11pm. Coun Andrew Williams (Ind, Moorside), said the council’s aim has been to provide something for everyone over the Bank Holiday weekend.

He said: “With the weather forecast for the Bank Holiday weekend looking reasonably good, we hope that residents will turn out and have a good time.

“We also hope that it will attract visitors to the city to enjoy themselves in Ripon and see what our city has to offer. We have set out to make this a day that is full of free family entertainment, with plenty of things to do in the city so that people don’t have to go elsewhere.”