Harrogate's £1 million charity walk is back in glorious Nidderdale thanks to Rotary Club

Rotary Club of Harrogate’s 27th Annual Nidderdale Charity Walk and Run will be held in glorious surroundings on Sunday, September 5 with a choice of five different routes tailored to suit all tastes, from families to marathon runners.

Nidderdale Walk organisers always encourage participants to raise money through sponsorship for their chosen charity.

To date, an estimated in excess of £1 million has been raised to date by the event over the past 26 years.

The event is also part of the 100th anniversary celebrations of the Rotary Club of Harrogate, a significant milestone in the history of an organisation that has contributed so much to the local community.

Nidderdale Walk: Five routes

The shortest 4 mile walk is the riverside path from Pateley Bridge to the woods around the picturesque village of Wath.

For the more experienced walkers there are the 8 mile and the 15 mile routes which go to Ramsgill and then on to Lofthouse.

The more challenging 22 mile route climbs from the valley onto the moors and up to Scar Reservoir taking in spectacular views across Nidderdale.

For the even more serious entrants walkers and runners can opt for the `Marathon`, 26.2 miles up to Angram Reservoir returning via Middlesmoor.

Please note, the five possible routes of different distances suite most individual choices and commitment.

The starting point for all the walks is Pateley Bridge and most sections take in the Nidderdale Way up to Scar reservoir.

Nidderdale Walk: Charity

The Rotary Club hope to raise funds for the Harrogate Hospital departments by Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity.

Nidderdale Walk: How To Enter