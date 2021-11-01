Harrogate show shines a light on disabled learners' artistic talents

Disability Action Yorkshire exhibition in Harrogate - Disability learner Ian, Disability Action York Trustee Guy Tweedy, Disability Action Yorkshire learners Emma and Charles, and Disability Action Yorkshire staff member Sammi.

The event, held at Disability Action Yorkshire’s Hornbeam Park training centre, saw 14 students displaying art and photographs work based on the theme of heraldry and quiet places.

Harriet Walker, the charity’s Deputy Training Manager, said: “We were delighted to have held our first ever photography and art exhibition, which demonstrated the creativity of our learners.

“For the last few months, they had been working on the theme of heraldic art and quiet places, which they captured on paper and in ‘megapixels’.

“This was an exciting opportunity for our learners, and has been a very popular excise for them. For the heraldic art project, they devised and designed their own coat of arms, taking into account their individual personalities and qualities.

“And for the photographic element, they have each captured six images of quiet places. These were placed alongside their artwork, plus a number of personal items they brought to help describe who they are.”

Guy Tweedy, who joined Disability Action Yorkshire board of trustees last month said: “I’ve really enjoyed attending the exhibition and meeting those whose work was on display, as well as their families.

“During the short time I’ve been a trustee with the charity, I’ve also met staff and customers at its Claro Road care home and have been incredibly impressed by the dedication of all involved.”

Founded 84 years ago, Disability Action has its headquarters and training centre on the town’s Hornbeam Park, a residential care home on Claro Road, and a holiday lodge in Lincolnshire.

Its vision is to empower

disabled people to live the lifestyle of their choosing, through its training, preparation and other living skills. And as a ‘Disability Confident Leader’, it celebrates and promotes diversity at every level of its organisation.