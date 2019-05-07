Harrogate schoolchildren's protest against relief road idea for Nidd Gorge

Three Harrogate primary schools have entered the debate over the future of Harrogate traffic congestion with banners opposing the idea of a new relief road near Nidd Gorge.

The road option is just one of many, mostly 'green' options which are included in North Yorkshire County Council's current 12-week long public consultation on possible traffic congestion solutions in Harrogate and Knaresborough.

The coordinated protest by pupils and teachers against one of the ideas identified by the county council - a new road from Bilton to Forest Lane via land near Nidd Gorge - involves Bilton Grange Community Primary School, Woodfield Community Primary School and Richard Taylor C Of E Primary School.

Harrogate anti-relief group road 'exaggerated' - claim



Two of the schools hail from Bilton, the area where any proposed relief road would start.

All three banners put up outside the schools have the same design, format and wording.

One banner says: "The children of Woodfield Primary School say no to the by-pass and more pollution.

"Please help save Nidd Gorge and the Nidderdale Greenway."

EXCLUSIVE: Harrogate MP says he is completely opposed to Nidd Gorge relief road

Harrogate anti-relief group road 'exaggerated' - claim