Harrogate scamming figures revealed as new campaign launched

A total of 59% of people in Harrogate and Craven Districts have been approached by a scammer in the last two years finds Citizens Advice Craven & Harrogate Districts.

Worryingly, of those targeted, only 49% of people spoke to anyone about it.

Under the slogan “Stop, report, talk: Be #scamaware” Citizens Advice Craven & Harrogate Districts is encouraging people to talk about their experiences and look out for others, particularly more vulnerable people.



More than half of all scams reported to the Citizens Advice consumer service in the last year used well-established, offline methods.

These classic tactics from the scammers’ playbook include unsolicited doorstep selling, mail and cold calling, and saw people lose an average of almost £3,000.

Fraudsters using these methods are known to overwhelmingly target older, more vulnerable people.



Edward Pickering, chief officer of Citizens Advice Craven & Harrogate Districts, said:

“‘Stop, report, talk: Be #scamaware’ is our message to people in Harrogate and Craven Districts.

“We’re finding that although many people have come into contact with scammers, very few people are speaking up about this issue.

“People can sometimes feel foolish or embarrassed reporting their experiences, but sadly this means perpetrators are getting away scot-free.”

“In reality, all of us can have the bad luck of being targeted with a scam.

"We hope this Scams Awareness campaign will encourage people to share their stories and learn tips to stop scammers from running off with people’s money.”

To help stop more people being fleeced by these types of scams, Citizens Advice Craven & Harrogate Districts is sharing the following tips on how to spot them.

Top tips to stop the scammers

If you’re worried that someone you know has become victim to a scam, look out for the following.

Are they:

Receiving more mail than usual?

Receiving unsolicited calls or spending more time on the phone?

Struggling with money or have they withdrawn large amounts of cash recently?



What to do if you encounter financial scamming

If you think someone you know is being scammed, take the following steps:

If you’re worried about telephone scams look into installing a call blocker

Encourage them to tell their bank immediately if there is any suspicious activity or transactions from their account or credit cards

Report the scam to the Citizens Advice Consumer Service online or by phone on 03454 04 05 06.

They will give you advice on what to do next and report the scam to Trading Standards

Report the scam to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040

If they’re struggling to pay bills or outstanding debts encourage them to visit their local Citizens Advice

Never give out your bank details

You can also take the following steps to safeguard yourself and others:

Be suspicious if you’re contacted out of the blue, even if it’s from a name you recognise

If it sounds too good to be true it probably is

Never send money to someone you’ve never met

Never give out your bank details unless you are certain you can trust the person contacting you

Don’t be rushed – you never need to make a decision straight away and if you feel pressured say “no”

Suspect a scam? Hang up, wait five minutes to clear the line or use another phone to call

Don’t suffer in silence – speak out about scams.