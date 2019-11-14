Harrogate drivers face lower speed limits on major road

A growing wave of new housing developments has led to significant new speed restrictions on a Harrogate road.

For decades drivers have grown accustomed to the stretch of the busy road between Cardale Park and Beckwithshaw being ‘unrestricted’ albeit with a 60mph limit.

But the amount of work taking place with diggers and lorries on a swathe of new housing developments in the western side of Harrogate means North Yorkshire County Council’s highways department decided to introduce a temporary speed 30mph sign in an area which has also seen a new traffic light system installed at Cardale Park/Harlow Carr crossroads.

Coun Don Mackenzie, North Yorkshire County Council’s executive member for highways and passenger transport, said that it was likely the change to 30mph had been introduced to protect workmen and ensure the safety of motorists.

Harrogate says 'no' to Tour de Yorkshire coming in 2020He said: “The temporary limit on the B6162 between Cardale Park and Beckwithshaw, I am assuming the temporary speed limit has been introduced for safety reasons during residential construction works in this area.”

For anyone hoping the rules of the road would revert back once house building had been completed on Otley Road, Coun Mackenzie said this was high unlikely.

Coun Mackenzie said: “I expect that a traffic order will be forthcoming in due course to make this limit permanent once the development limit of the town has been extended westwards.”

The timescale is imminent, though a permanent change to 30mph would have to go through the normal procedures.

Coun Mackenzie said: “A permanent reduction in limit to 30mph would require all the processes associated with a traffic regulation order (TRO) which means advertising, consultation and elected member involvement.

“We expect that the 30mph limit will be extended as far as the entrance to the Persimmons development.