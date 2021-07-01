Get your tickets here for summer barbecue to raise vital funds for Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity
Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity is hosting a summer barbecue at Harrogate Railway Athletic FC on Sunday, August 29. Tickets will include entry, a drink on arrival, food from the barbecue, strawberries and cream and live
entertainment. There will also be donkey rides, face painting, an ice cream van and more! Tickets are available for a donation of £13 per adult, £4 for aged three to 14 and free for under threes. All the money raised will go towards the charity, which helps to fund equipment, training and services above and beyond the provision of the NHS to improve treatment and facilities at Harrogate District NHS Foundation Trust. Tickets are now on sale at: hhcc.co.uk/hhcc-summer-bbq-2021. For more information about the charity, go to: hhcc.co.uk