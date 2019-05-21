Furniture gift to hospice

Leeds-based housebuilder Lovell Homes has donated its former showhome furniture from surrounding developments to Boston Spa-based Martin House Hospice.

Sofas, beds, bedside tables and other unused furniture were given the charity, which cares for children with life-limiting illnesses and their families, to be sold from the charity’s Furniture Warehouse and Showroom in Wetherby.

William Mayger, assistant head of retail at Martin House, said: “We would like to thank Lovell Homes for such an incredible donation of furniture.

“The items have been extremely popular with our customers and just about everything sold within days of going on display in our showroom.

“We couldn’t continue to provide the care we give to children and young people without the support of organisations like Lovell Homes.”

Lovell Homes’ Eastern region, which is based at Turnberry Park in Leeds, selected Martin House as its charity of the year for the 2019 period, donating ex-display furniture from its new homes developments.

The furniture will help the non-profit organisation to care for children and their families, who pay nothing for the services Martin House provides.