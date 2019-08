Every show in Harrogate Comedy Festival listed here

In just 44 days time, Harrogate will become the ‘comedy capital of the north’ in the fabulously popular Harrogate Comedy Festival.

Presented by Harrogate Theatre, a total of 59 comedians will come to Harrogate with 27 shows over 20 days at Harrogate Theatre and the Royal Hall.

Harrogate Comedy Festival

Full list of events

2nd-22nd October 2019

WED 2 OCT 8PM

HARROGATE THEATRE

John Bishop: Work in Progress

SOLD OUT

SAT 5 OCT 8PM

HARROGATE THEATRE

Andy Parsons – Healing the Nation

Tickets £15

MON 7 OCT

STUDIO THEATRE

Comedian of the Year: Heat One

Tickets £7

TUE 8 OCT

STUDIO THEATRE

Comedian of the Year: Heat Two

Tickets £7

TUE 8 OCT

HARROGATE THEATRE

Angela Barnes

Tickets £16 (£14)

WED 9 OCT 8PM

ROYAL HALL

Jimmy Carr – Terribly Funny

SOLD OUT

WED 9 OCT 7.30PM

HARROGATE THEATRE

Paul O’Donnell – We’ve Got Each Other

Tickets £12 (Conc. £10)

WED 9 OCT 7.45PM

STUDIO THEATRE

The Just Us League present

MARVELus: All the Marvel Movies... Kind Of

Tickets: £12

THU 10 OCT 7.30PM

HARROGATE THEATRE

Sindhu Vee – Sandhog

Tickets: £17.50 (Conc. £16)

THU 10 OCT 7.45PM

STUDIO THEATRE

Pamela DeMenthe – Sticky Digits

Tickets: £14 (Conc. £12)

FRI 11 OCT 8PM

HARROGATE THEATRE

Stewart Francis – Into the Punset

Tickets: £21.50

FRI 11 OCT 8PM

STUDIO THEATRE

Brett Domino Trio

Tickets: £14

SAT 12 OCT 2PM

HARROGATE THEATRE

Hyena Kids Comedy Club

Tickets £12 (£10)

SAT 12 OCT 7.30PM

HARROGATE THEATRE

James Acaster – Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999

SOLD OUT

SUN 13 OCT 7.30PM

HARROGATE THEATRE

Ruby Wax: How To Be Human

SOLD OUT

SUN 13 OCT 8PM

STUDIO THEATRE

Desiree Burch

Tickets £14

MON 14 OCT 7.30PM

HARROGATE THEATRE

Gonzo Moose – Once Upon a Time

Tickets: £16 (Conc. £14)

MON 14 OCT 7.30PM & 9.30PM

STUDIO THEATRE

Maisie Adam

Tickets £14

TUE 15 OCT 8PM

HARROGATE THEATRE

Paul Sinha – Hazy Little Thing Called Love

Tickets: £17

TUE 15 OCT 7.45PM

STUDIO THEATRE

Comedian of the Year Final

Tickets £12

WED 16 OCT 7.30PM

HARROGATE THEATRE

John Finnemore’s Flying Visit

Tickets: £24

WED 16 OCT 7.45PM

STUDIO THEATRE

Car Park King

Tickets £14 (£12)

THU 17 OCT 7.30PM

HARROGATE THEATRE

Frisky & Mannish – Poplab

Tickets: £16

FRI 18 OCT 8PM

HARROGATE THEATRE

Count Arthur Strong – Is There Anyone Out There?

Tickets: £20

SAT 19 OCT 8PM

HARROGATE THEATRE

Hyena Comedy Closing Gala

Tickets £17 (£15)

TUE 22 OCT 7.30PM

ROYAL HALL

Des O’Connor & Jimmy Tarbuck – LIVE

Tickets: £35

For tickets for events at Harrogate Comedy Festival, visit www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk or visit the box office in person at Harrogate Theatre.

