Estate agent makes new pledge to funds

And Linley & Simpson has pledged that for each new and successful sales or lettings instruction between now and the end of September, £100 will go straight to the charity on completion of a form.

With the Yorkshire property market riding high, it is hoped this, together with a number of other planned fundraising events, will help the residential sales and lettings specialist smash this year’s target of £24,000.

Nick Simpson, Linley & Simpson CEO, said: “Five years ago we made a commitment to support this wonderful charity, and I’m delighted to say in that time we have helped raise more than £100,000 for them.

“We chose Martin House as our charity of choice as it serves a geographical area akin to where our branches are located.

“Whilst the pandemic has reduced our fundraising activities, we have nevertheless set a target of raising £24,000 by the end of this year. One of our new initiatives just launched is that up to the end of September we will donate £100 for the completion of every new sales or lettings instruction.

“Additionally, Linley & Simpson employees are signed up for a number of events, with a highlight being the Dragon Boat race, which is great fun.”

He added: “After more than a year, it was fantastic to be able to visit the charity again, meet Martin House Ambassador Christine Talbot and CEO Clair Holdsworth, and revisit the section of garden that we, as a team, helped create a number of years ago.”

Since Linley & Simpson - which has 22 branches across Yorkshire and The Humber - first announced Martin House as its partner charity five years ago, it has raised more than £100,000 for the organisation.

Based at Boston Spa, Martin House supports families across West, North and East Yorkshire, by providing support and palliative care for children and young people with life limiting conditions at the cost of nearly £9m a year.

While Linley & Simpson’s fundraising activities over the last 15 months have been hit by the Covid pandemic, its employees have undertaken fundraising tasks, including an ‘Around the World in 80 Days’ challenge, Easter Egg competition, and volunteering at its warehouse.

And some of the team members recently took part in the York 10k, while others are signed up to compete in the Leeds 10k and Leeds Dragon Boat race – being held again in Roundhay Park.

Clair Holdsworth, chief executive of Martin House, said: “We are so grateful for Linley & Simpson’s long-term commitment to Martin House, and the huge amount of engagement from their staff, who get involved in so many fundraising activities.