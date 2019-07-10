Enterprise training for disabled

Disabled people considering launching their own business are invited to a fact-finding afternoon being held in Harrogate later this month.

Disability Action Yorkshire is staging its Enterprise Training Project information event at its Hornbeam Park headquarters and training centre, Thursday, July 18, 12.30-3.30pm.

The session is being led by the charity’s enterprise trainer, Iram Khan, whose 12-month contract has been funded by the People’s Postcode Trust, a grant-giving charity funded entirely by players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

Iram, who has extensive professional experience in training and development management, will provide coaching to disabled people who aspire to become self-employed.

The project aims to provide disabled people with the skills and knowledge to become self-employed on a career of their choice.

Disability Action Yorkshire Chief Executive Jackie Snape said: “Thanks to the funding from the People’s Postcode Lottery, we are in a position to be able to help even more disabled people, in this instance those looking to become self-employed, through our Enterprising Training Project.

“This event is all about explaining what the project entails and giving disabled people an opportunity to meet those who will be leading it, including representatives from the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB).”

Iram said: “There are many disabled people who want to set up their own business, and our Enterprising Training Project will give them the necessary tools to set them well on their way.

“Despite the fact that more than 3.7 million disabled people have jobs in the UK, this is still an incredibly low figure in comparison to non-disabled people, which is something that we hope to change.

“This afternoon is about providing information and is open to disabled people from across the area, of all ages and all genders.”

Further information about Disability Action Yorkshire’s Enterprising Training Project is available by calling Iram Khan on 01423 855 410, or by emailing her on iram.khan@da-y.org.uk