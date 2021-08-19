Donation to cancer charity
Wetherby Lions recently donated £1,000 to charity Young Lives v Cancer.
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 8:35 am
The charity supports children and young adults, aged 0-25, diagnosed with cancer and their families to help them through the processes.
Lions spokesman John Wardley said: “When a child is diagnosed with cancer it threatens everything, for them and their family.
“At a time when they should be busy being children, enjoying their rollercoaster teenage years or finding their feet at uni, life becomes full of fear.
“Fear of treatment, but also of families being torn apart, of overwhelming money worries. At Young Lives vs Cancer, they get that.”