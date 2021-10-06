Dean praises Ripon folks’ generosity

The comments were made at the Dean’s Banquet which returned after the Covid pandemic and was attended by 150 guests from across the area.

The Dean of Ripon, the Very Rev John Dobson DL said: “What a pleasure it was to welcome the guests to the 2021 Dean’s Banquet in the spectacular surroundings of Ripon Cathedral.

“For over 1300 years people have gathered in this sacred space to celebrate life’s joys and blessings.

“I am extremely grateful for the remarkable levels of generosity that have been shown by the community, particularly over the last year.”

The annual fundraising event included a champagne reception, a prize draw which raised £1,170 and silent disco.

Anne Wilson of Dalton Transport said: “We just want to say how much we enjoyed the evening as always. They really do get better every time.

“Our guests were very happy and we all agreed that the meal (by Yorkshire Party Company) was the best we have had in all the years of attendance.”

The sparking evening was supported by business partners Raworths solicitors, Harrogate and Brewin Dolphin, Leeds.