Concerns growing for safety of missing Boroughbridge man - can you help?

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the safety of missing Boroughbridge man Graham Scaife.

Graham, 50, was reported missing on July 31, and the last confirmed sighting of him was in Newcastle upon Tyne on August 1.

North Yorkshire Police said it is out of character for Graham to be out of contact for so long, and officers are now appealing to members of the public to report any sightings of him.

In particular, they are appealing to anyone working on or using public transport such as buses, trains and taxis, and hotel and guest house workers in the Newcastle area.

Graham’s family are very worried about him, and officers appeal directly to him that if he sees or hears this appeal, to please get in touch with family, friends or the police to let them know that he is safe.

Graham is described as white, 6ft tall, with short, dark brown hair and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a dark coloured shirt.

Anyone who believes they have seen Graham should call the police on 101. If you have an immediate sighting of him, please call 999, quoting reference number 12190140185.