Centenary birthday for heart op man

Norman Platts, who had a lifetime career in education administration, marked his centenary on October 16 with immediate family at his Wetherby home.

Mr Platts, who was Area Education chief in Wetherby during the late 60s and 70s in the huts in front of the High School also had a card from the Queen.

Son Tim said: “My dad being blind limited the way in which to celebrate but a wonderful afternoon tea and champagne was eagerly consumed.

“Dad had a triple heart bypass 25 years ago which has obviously worked very well.”

Mr Platts was born in Rotherham and grew up in Sheffield and attended Ecclesfield Grammar.

When World War Two broke out, he was posted to Egypt in the RAF in the Middle East and visited Bethlehem on Christmas Eve in 1943.

After finishing working in the mid eighties he and his wife Betty enjoyed a long and happy retirement in Wetherby.

The couple had their 72nd wedding anniversary this last July but Betty died last month after living with dementia, a week after the arrival of their first great grandson Otto.

Mr Platts loved gardening and reading and was a member of Wetherby Wine Circle and Men’s Forum for many years.

Son Tim added: “My Dad has been a resident of the area for over 50 years and resident of Wetherby today.

“He is as sharp as ever and lives independently.

“He worked in the public sector and led educational delivery across the Ainsty district from Wetherby since 1967 including, for example, the commissioning and building of Boston Spa Comprehensive which would not exist without him.

“He was the original silver surfer and still used his i-Pad until going blind in 2018.”

Tim added: “His tip for a long life is probably a good woman.”

Mr Platt also has a daughter Roz and four grandchildren, Guy, Anna, Charlotte and Ellie and great grandchild Otto.