Cancer charity to open in Ripon

Yorkshire Cancer Research will open a new charity shop in Ripon in Autumn 2021. Picture Jonathan Pow

A new charity shop will raise vital funds to help prevent, diagnose and treat cancer in Yorkshire when it opens in Ripon later this year.

Yorkshire Cancer Research has chosen the cathedral city for the location of its fourth shop as part of wider plans to create a network of retail stores across Yorkshire.

Situated in the former Fulton’s Food premises at The Arcade, the shop is expected to raise more than £100,000 a year to help support the charity’s life-saving research across Yorkshire.

It will sell a wide range of items, including men’s and women’s clothing and accessories, items for the home and small furniture.

Juliet Glendinning, Director of Brand and Relationships at Yorkshire Cancer Research said: “We are thrilled to be opening our latest shop in this fantastic location in the heart of such a thriving community.

“The shop is a particularly exciting prospect for Yorkshire Cancer Research as it will allow the charity to accept and sell donations of small furniture and household items.

“This will provide valuable additional income as we work towards our mission to save 2,000 lives from cancer every year in Yorkshire.”

Yorkshire Cancer Research is planning to open the shop in Autumn 2021 and is inviting potential volunteers to register their interest in supporting the charity’s work.

Juliet added: “Our charity shops play a crucial role in raising funds for local cancer research and services.

“They are also essential in helping to reduce waste - providing a sustainable and ethical option for those wishing to dispose of unwanted items.

“In addition, they become a key part of the community, providing both employment and volunteering opportunities and contributing to a busy high street by putting otherwise empty premises to good use.”