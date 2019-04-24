Can you help this heartwarming appeal from a Ripon care home go viral?

A Ripon care home’s heartwarming appeal to help residents reminisce and connect with people from around the world has started to go viral.

Sycamore Hall is inviting Ripon people and holidaymakers from across the country, and the globe, to send postcards to their residents, to trigger memories and possibly even gain new friends in the process.

Since announcing the project, Sycamore Hall has been overwhelmed by the positive response on social media, with many already pledging to send postcards.

Activity coordinators Jill Scaife and Laura Hill came up with the idea, having seen first-hand how much of a lift new social interaction and memory-sharing can give to older generations.

Laura said: “We thought it would be nice for the residents to receive postcards, and hope they trigger memories and maybe even gain new friends from around the globe. We are going to make a display within the home once we have received some. We are going to have a reminiscing session around holidays in the near future, and thought what better way to start discussion than with postcards?

“Our residents are always happy to meet new people, so we thought they would definitely like to receive some postcards. We hope in time with the power of Facebook and the media, it may even go global - you never know. What we do know is it will make a lot of people happy. We would like to hear from as many people as we possibly can.

“The postcards could remind our residents of previous holidays or their childhood - we know they would love to hear of your adventures.”

Readers can write to the following address to get in touch with the Sycamore Hall residents: Sycamore Hall care home, Kearsley Road, Ripon, HG4 2SG.