Businessman James Staveley’s £15,000 boost for Ripon charity’s minibus appeal

A Ripon charity embarking on a fundraising mission for a new minibus has been significantly boosted, thanks to a donation from a local businessman.

James Staveley, who owns Lightwater Quarries and Concrete4U, based on the North Stainley estate, has given £15,000 to Ripon Community Link, as it looks to buy a new vehicle for its members.

The charity is a leading provider of innovative day support services for people with learning difficulties and operates from two sites within the area – St Wilfrid’s Bungalow and Ripon Walled Garden.

This donation comes as part of Mr Staveley’s desire to support and build a long-term relationship with Ripon Community Link, having already helped it by supplying the concrete base for a greenhouse, which was funded via the Elspeth Thompson Bursary.

Victoria Ashley, Ripon Community Link Chief Executive, said: “We are extremely grateful to Mr Staveley for this incredibly generous gift.

“While we have been part of the Ripon community for almost 30 years, the Staveleys have been associated with Ripon for more than 500 years. Their family philosophy revolves around a set of values with community and sustainability at their core.

“I’m delighted that they see us as not only worthy of their philanthropy, but that they want to forge a stronger relationship with us.”

Mr Staveley said: “I am very happy to be able to show my support for this highly thought of Ripon charity by giving to their minibus appeal.

“I’ve visited the Walled Garden on a number of occasions and it’s a wonderful community asset that benefits disabled people of all ages.”

Ripon Community Link is hosting a number of fundraising events for its minibus appeal. Among these is a golf day on Wednesday, July 10, at Rudding Park.

Call the charity on 01765 609 229 or email admin@riponwalledgarden.org.