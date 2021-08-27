Breaking news on travellers illegal camp at Harrogate school

The travellers illegal camp at Ashville College in Harrogate earlier in the week.

The travellers had turned up with cars and caravans on Tuesday and driven onto the rugby pitches behind the school’s Mallinson boarding house on Yew Tree Lane on Tuesday night.

They reportedly told school staff they were on their way to a wedding in Ireland after attending the annual Appleby Horse Fair.

But, reports say, the travellers added that if the school paid them £5,000 they were prepared to leave immediately without causing any damage.

But today Ashville College said the illegal camp had left the school.

A spokesman for Ashville College said: “We are pleased to report that after less than two days, the travellers that set up camp on our sports pitches have now vacated the grounds.